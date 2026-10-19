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Crude Selenium Auctioned at RMB 138,000 per Ton Amid Strong Market Demand and Confidence

Published: Oct 19, 2026 14:50 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

SMM News, October 19: According to official sources from a major northwestern smelter, several metric tons of crude selenium offered for public sale recently were successfully transacted last week. SMM learned that the official party declined to disclose the identity of the end buyer, while confirming the transaction price stood at approximately RMB 138,000 per metric ton.

The generally high auction prices for crude selenium recently demonstrate that trading activity in the selenium market has continued to pick up amid the peak demand season of "Golden September and Silver October". Market participants’ overall confidence in the future price trend of selenium keeps strengthening.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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