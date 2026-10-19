SMM News, October 19: According to official sources from a major northwestern smelter, several metric tons of crude selenium offered for public sale recently were successfully transacted last week. SMM learned that the official party declined to disclose the identity of the end buyer, while confirming the transaction price stood at approximately RMB 138,000 per metric ton.

The generally high auction prices for crude selenium recently demonstrate that trading activity in the selenium market has continued to pick up amid the peak demand season of "Golden September and Silver October". Market participants’ overall confidence in the future price trend of selenium keeps strengthening.