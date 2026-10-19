Several mt in metal content of crude selenium traded successfully at a major plant in Northwest China [SMM Selenium]

SMM, October 19: According to official information from a major plant in Northwest China, several mt of crude selenium (metal content) recently offered for public sale were successfully transacted last week. SMM has learned that the final buyer of this batch of crude selenium was not officially disclosed, but the official stated that the final transaction price reached approximately 138,000 yuan/mt. Recent auction prices for crude selenium have been generally high, which also demonstrates that after entering the September-October peak season, trading activity in the selenium market has continued to strengthen, and industry participants' overall confidence in the future price trend of the selenium market has also been growing.