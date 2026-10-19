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Several mt in metal content of crude selenium traded successfully at a major plant in Northwest China [SMM Selenium]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 14:48 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 19: According to official information from a major plant in Northwest China, several mt of crude selenium (metal content) recently offered for public sale were successfully transacted last week. SMM has learned that the final buyer of this batch of crude selenium was not officially disclosed, but the official stated that the final transaction price reached approximately 138,000 yuan/mt. Recent auction prices for crude selenium have been generally high, which also demonstrates that after entering the September-October peak season, trading activity in the selenium market has continued to strengthen, and industry participants' overall confidence in the future price trend of the selenium market has also been growing.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Several mt in metal content of crude selenium traded successfully at a major plant in Northwest China [SMM Selenium] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)