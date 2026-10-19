China Rare Earth Projects 89%-141% H1 2026 Profit Growth Amid Favorable Policies and Rising Prices
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 China Rare Earth (000831.SZ) issued a positive profit alert on October 16, forecasting H1 2026 net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 363-463 million for January-September, up 88.96%-140.99% YoY, with non-recurring net profit of RMB 366-466 million, up 98.63%-152.94% YoY. Implied Q3 net profit is approximately RMB 126-226 million, rising notably both YoY and QoQ. The company attributed the growth to favorable rare earth industry policies, improving supply-demand dynamics, and higher product prices year-on-year.