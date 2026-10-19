Sluggish morning offers, low market activity [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

On October 19, the average warrant price was flat from the previous trading day at $137/mt (price range: $124-150/mt); the average B/L price was flat from the previous trading day at 130 yuan/mt (price range: 122-138 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price fell $2/mt from the previous trading day to $62/mt (price range: $58-66/mt), with quotes referencing cargoes arriving from October to early November.

Due to the LME Week conference in London, some market traders were away attending the event, resulting in fewer offers in early trading and firm quotes, with subdued market activity. A small volume of registered ER copper warrants was heard quoted at around $160/mt today.