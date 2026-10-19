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【SMM Analysis: Demand Climb and Graphitisation Bottleneck Coexist, Anode Supply Remains in Tight Balance in September】

Published: Oct 19, 2026 14:22 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to SMM statistics, anode material production reached 391,000 mt in September, a new high for the period.
According to SMM statistics, anode material production reached 391,000 mt in September, a new high for the period.

Demand side, affected by consumption tax, some production schedules were front-loaded, resulting in MoM growth falling short of expectations. Among these, LFP EV sector continued its strong performance, ternary EV sector declined MoM, and the ESS sector maintained high prosperity. Overall, battery cell production continued to rise further. Against this backdrop, anode enterprises were significantly affected by earlier destocking. In September, upstream and downstream enterprises in the peak season mostly leveraged economies of scale to actively control the decline in anode material inventory. Anode material production showed an overall upward trend for the month, but the supply-demand tightness persisted.

Looking ahead, effective graphitisation capacity will remain tight. Although nominal capacity appears sufficient, some production lines have been idled due to prolonged losses in previous years. Outdated capacity requires technological transformation before production resumptions, and new production lines face long approval cycles and high compliance requirements, making it difficult to ramp up in the short term. Anode material production will continue to seek a balance between "demand pull" and "cost and process bottleneck constraints," with MoM growth likely to remain in the low single digits. The industry's tight balance is expected to persist until year-end.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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【SMM Analysis: Demand Climb and Graphitisation Bottleneck Coexist, Anode Supply Remains in Tight Balance in September】 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)