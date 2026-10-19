According to Chile customs export data, Chile's total exports of copper ore and concentrates in September 2026 were 925,600 mt in physical content, down 27.64% MoM and down 32.41% YoY. Of this, exports to China were 580,800 mt in physical content, accounting for 62.75% of total exports, down 20.39% MoM and down 43.50% YoY; exports to Japan were 104,500 mt in physical content, accounting for 11.29%, down 68.47% MoM and down 18.86% YoY; exports to South Korea were 63,900 mt in physical content, accounting for 6.90%, up 53.60% MoM and down 25.67% YoY. China, Japan, and South Korea were the top three export destinations for the month, together accounting for 80.94% of total exports.