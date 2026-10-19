Centinela Unions Approve New Contract, Ending Strike
Antofagasta’s Centinela copper mine in Chile confirmed on October 18 that it had reached an agreement with the Minera Esperanza and Distrito Centinela unions, ending the strike that began on October 7. The unions represent 709 employees, approximately 22% of the mine’s direct workforce. The new collective agreement received support from 94.49% of participating voters. It runs for 36 months and includes a CLP24 million bonus covering the conclusion of negotiations and renewal of shift arrangements, alongside improved pay and benefits. The company said it maintained operational continuity and met production targets during the strike. Centinela produced 173,000 tonnes of copper in 2025. The settlement reduces the near-term supply risk from a prolonged walkout, although fourth-quarter production results remain the next measure of operational performance.