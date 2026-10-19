According to Chile customs export data, Chile's total copper cathode exports in September 2026 were 121,900 mt, up 24.94% MoM and up 4.44% YoY. Of this, exports to the US were 75,311 mt, accounting for 61.76% of total exports, up 38.38% MoM and up 66.51% YoY; exports to Brazil were 15,947 mt, accounting for 13.08%, up 11.28% MoM and up 4.72% YoY; exports to China were 10,362 mt, accounting for 8.50%, down 11.03% MoM and down 53.68% YoY. The US was the largest export destination for the month, with the US, Brazil, and China together accounting for 83.33% of total exports.