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Chile's copper cathode exports reached 121,900 mt in September 2026, with the US accounting for 61.76%

Published: Oct 19, 2026 14:00 (GMT+8)
According to Chile customs export data, Chile's total copper cathode exports in September 2026 were 121,900 mt, up 24.94% MoM and up 4.44% YoY. Of this, exports to the US were 75,311 mt, accounting for 61.76% of total exports, up 38.38% MoM and up 66.51% YoY; exports to Brazil were 15,947 mt, accounting for 13.08%, up 11.28% MoM and up 4.72% YoY; exports to China were 10,362 mt, accounting for 8.50%, down 11.03% MoM and down 53.68% YoY. The US was the largest export destination for the month, with the US, Brazil, and China together accounting for 83.33% of total exports.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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