[SMM Precious Metals Express]
China’s hydrogen energy industry is moving from policy-driven growth into a new phase of large-scale development. According to the China Hydrogen Energy Development Report 2026, by the end of 2025, China’s total hydrogen production capacity exceeded 51 million tonnes per annum, while commissioned renewable hydrogen capacity surpassed 250,000 tonnes per annum, more than doubling year-on-year. The fleet of fuel cell vehicles stood at around 32,000, with over 590 hydrogen refuelling stations completed. The rapid expansion of industrial scale raises higher requirements for supporting standards.