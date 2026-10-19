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Import profit margin improves; theoretical import window for aluminum alloy opens [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 13:19 (GMT+8)
[ADC12 price daily review: import profit margin improves, theoretical import window for aluminum alloy opens] Ex-China ADC12 offers have pulled back slightly to $3,040–3,120/mt. Supported by stronger domestic ADC12 prices and yuan appreciation, the real-time import profit margin has improved and rebounded above the break-even line. The theoretical import window has opened, and future attention should be paid to the impact of changes in ex-China offers and the exchange rate on the inflow of imported supply.

Futures: The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy contract opened at 22,930 yuan/mt today. After touching a session high of 22,935 yuan/mt in early trading, it met resistance and pulled back, with the price center moving lower in stages. In late trading, it dipped to a session low of 22,795 yuan/mt before rebounding slightly, closing the morning at 22,815 yuan/mt, up 35 yuan/mt, or 0.15%, from yesterday's settlement price.

Spot: Spot ADC12 offers moved broadly higher today. The SMM ADC12 market price rose 100 yuan/mt from last Friday to 24,500 yuan/mt. Gains in futures and primary aluminum prices helped repair market sentiment, while raw material cost support strengthened further. Market participants generally raised offers by 100 yuan/mt, and the price center rebounded somewhat. However, downstream feedback suggests end-use demand improvement remains limited, with purchases mostly need-based and acceptance of higher prices relatively constrained. Overall, the current ADC12 market reflects a pattern of cost support and improving sentiment driving a price rebound, while demand follow-through remains relatively insufficient. Prices are likely to continue moving sideways in the short term, but further upside will still depend on aluminum price trends and actual downstream purchasing.

Imports: Overseas ADC12 offers pulled back slightly to $3,040-3,120/mt. Supported by stronger domestic ADC12 prices and yuan appreciation, import breakeven improved and rebounded above the break-even line, with the theoretical import window now open. Attention should remain on changes in overseas offers and exchange rates and their impact on import arrivals.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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