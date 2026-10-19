Oct 19 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

SMM, October 19:
Today, purchase prices for scrap batteries among secondary lead enterprises in China were mostly stable overall, with limited movement. Lead prices pulled back, and suppliers at retail outlets held back from selling at low prices, with a relatively strong wait-and-see sentiment. Recyclers generally reported moderate cargo volumes, with buying and selling mostly maintained at a “fast in, fast out” pace and weak willingness to actively stockpile. At smelters, raw material inventories were relatively sufficient, with purchasing mainly as needed and limited willingness to raise prices. Scrap battery prices are expected to stabilize and trade in a narrow range in the near term, with close attention to lead prices and the SHFE lead 2612 contract trend, the digestion of smelters’ scrap battery raw material inventories, and arrivals.