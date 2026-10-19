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Downstream purchases turn cautious; spot copper premiums in North China pull back [SMM North China spot copper]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:30 (GMT+8)
Spot copper in North China was quoted at premiums of 220-380 yuan/mt against the front-month contract, with an average premium of 300 yuan/mt, down 70 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 110,305 yuan/mt, up 135 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

SMM, October 19:

Today, spot premiums for #1 copper cathode in North China against the front-month contract were quoted at 220-380 yuan/mt, with an average premium of 300 yuan/mt, down 70 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 110,305 yuan/mt, up 135 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Futures remained stable, and downstream buyers returned to a wait-and-see stance, with purchase willingness weakening marginally. Suppliers continued to increase their selling activity, but dragged by weak end-use demand, overall market trading activity declined, pulling back spot premiums for copper in North China. Today, the purchase sentiment for copper cathode in North China was 1.94, down 0.08 from the previous trading day, while the shipment sentiment was 2.97, up 0.08 from the previous trading day. ().

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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