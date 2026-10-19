Downstream purchases turn cautious; spot copper premiums in North China pull back [SMM North China spot copper]

Sierra Gorda Quarterly Attributable Payable Copper Output Rises 17%; Fourth Grinding Line Project Enters Execution

South32 reported on October 19 that attributable payable copper production from Chile’s Sierra Gorda mine reached 18,700 tonnes in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, up 17% quarter on quarter on its 45% ownership basis. Payable copper-equivalent production rose 11% to 22,400 tonnes. Copper feed grades increased from 0.41% to 0.46%, more than offsetting temporary wet-weather disruptions. Sierra Gorda also paid South32 a record quarterly cash distribution of US$153 million. Execution of the fourth grinding line project has commenced. The expansion is expected to increase processing capacity by approximately 25% to 60 million tonnes a year on a 100% basis, with first production targeted for mid-FY2030 and full production rates in FY2031. The project carries estimated capital expenditure of US$725 million. Joint venture partner KGHM expects construction to finish by the end of 2029, with full production capacity reached in the second half of 2030. At Australia’s Cannington silver-lead-zinc mine, payable zinc-equivalent production fell 27% quarter on quarter to 59,200 tonnes. Temporarily reduced paste backfill availability delayed access to planned stopes, prompting the operation to supplement mill feed with lower-grade stockpiles. South32 maintained FY2027 production guidance of 92,000 tonnes.