Gao Haiyun, Second-level Inspector of the Water Transport Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, stated at a press conference held by the Shanghai Municipal Government on October 15 that the next step will be to take accelerating the building of a strong transportation nation as the guiding principle, promote the development of a number of high-quality intelligent agents in the water transport sector across 22 application scenarios, and better empower the high-quality development of water transport with artificial intelligence. The focus will be on promoting the development of new energy vessels powered by inland waterway batteries and methanol, supporting the layout of green fuel bunkering and vessel charging and battery swapping facilities, creating zero-carbon waterway transport corridors, and driving the green and low-carbon transformation of the entire chain of ports, waterways and vessels. International cooperation on green shipping corridors will be expanded to contribute a "China solution" to the sustainable development of the global shipping industry.