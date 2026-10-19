On October 14, Cao Lijun, member of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee, met with a German SME delegation on new energy and equipment manufacturing led by Walter Döring, President of the German World Hidden Champions Academy and Executive Chairman of the European Economic Senate. Cao Lijun said he hopes the delegation members will fully leverage their role as bridges, encouraging more German leaders and hidden champions in machinery manufacturing, artificial intelligence, green and low-carbon sectors to invest and establish a presence in Chengdu, carry out more regular, broader and more effective exchanges and cooperation, share the opportunities of Chengdu's modernization, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes through deeper cooperation. Chengdu will make every effort to foster a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized, provide more convenient and high-quality services, and support enterprises in taking root in Chengdu for the long term and achieving greater development.