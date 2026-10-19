The Ministry of Transport and two other departments issued the notice on printing and distributing the "Action Plan for the Promotion and Application of Inland New Energy Vessels (2026-2030)." By 2028, the ownership of inland new energy vessels will double compared with 2025, with electric transport vessels exceeding 1,000, methanol-powered vessels exceeding 100, and the number of electric official vessels and port operation vessels increasing significantly, initially achieving full-scenario demonstration applications. Methanol bunkering service capability along the main line of the Yangtze River will be fully connected, and charging and battery swapping facilities for vessels in the Yangtze River Delta water network area will basically form a network. Green shipping corridors along the Yangtze River and Xijiang River main shipping routes and the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, as well as pilot zones for vessel electrification such as the Yangtze River Delta, will be basically completed, comprehensively forming 3,000 kilometers of zero-carbon waterway transport corridors.