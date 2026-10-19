On October 12, the National Energy Administration held the third energy regulatory work meeting of 2026 in Beijing. The meeting emphasized that the current period is a critical stage for making a final sprint, and all energy regulatory agencies should anchor annual targets, consolidate work responsibilities, and continuously shore up weaknesses to ensure a successful conclusion of the year's work. It is necessary to improve the national unified electricity market system, strengthen electricity market supervision and law enforcement, and maintain a fair and competitive market order. It is necessary to plan ahead for winter peak energy supply supervision, strengthen supply-demand monitoring and early warning, improve market mechanisms to promote new energy consumption, and promptly and properly handle the various energy demands of the public. It is necessary to solidly carry out the "second half of the article" of comprehensive supervision in the power sector, fully advance the key annual regulatory tasks, and fully transform and apply regulatory outcomes. It is necessary to intensify the implementation of the new round of "access to electricity" policies, advance the special action for improving power supply quality in a step-by-step manner, and accelerate the governance of residential communities not directly supplied by the power grid.