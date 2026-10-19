On the afternoon of October 16, Zhao Fei, the new chairman of Changan Automobile, said at a media communication meeting: "This competitive situation in China has sometimes actually entered a stage of the Matthew effect and reshuffle. Some peers may engage in irrational behavior. At this final stage, their products and pricing may deviate from market rules and normal sustainable development." He said that the domestic auto market has declined severely, but there are still opportunities ex-China. Changan will go all out to focus on ex-China development. Changan may be stronger than some ex-China peers in new energy and intelligent technologies, which allows Changan to maintain its advantage.