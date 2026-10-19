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"Plan Boosts Key Industry Chains' Efficiency via Inspection, Testing, and Certification in Emerging Sectors"

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:28 (GMT+8)
The plan proposes improving the collaborative efficiency and resilience of key industry chains. Focusing on key industry chains in the renewal of traditional industries, the growth of emerging industries, and the cultivation of future industries (such as agricultural machinery equipment, software and information technology services, electronic information, high-end equipment, biomanufacturing, NEVs, new-type energy storage and hydrogen energy, quantum technology, brain-computer interfaces, commercial aerospace, and the low-altitude economy), inspection and testing institutions will be supported to embed themselves in the supply chains of chain-leading enterprises, carry out upstream and downstream joint verification, data mutual recognition, and joint efforts to tackle common problems, improve product consistency and reliability across the entire chain, and enhance the overall collaborative efficiency and risk resistance of industry chains.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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