Zhenyu Technology: Net profit for the first three quarters of 2026 expected to grow 57.79%-69.93% YoY

Zhenyu Technology announced that attributable net profit for the first three quarters of 2026 is expected to be 650 million-700 million yuan, compared with 412 million yuan in the same period last year, up 57.79%-69.93% YoY. Non-GAAP net profit is expected to be 620 million-670 million yuan, compared with 398 million yuan in the same period last year, up 55.82%-68.38% YoY. The earnings growth was mainly driven by downstream lithium battery demand growth, particularly for ESS batteries, the gradual ramp-up of new capacity for motor cores, higher capacity utilization rates, and cost reduction and efficiency improvement initiatives. The above figures are preliminary estimates and have not been audited by an accounting firm.