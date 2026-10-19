October 19, 2026 SMM Daily Aluminum Ingot Inventory Data for Three Regions [SMM Data]

October 19 news:

As of October 19, China's social inventory of aluminum ingots across the three major regions tracked by SMM stood at the 460,000 mt level, down further from the previous trading day, marking five consecutive working days of destocking.

By region, Guangdong saw a slight inventory buildup, making it the only region among the three to post an increase; the other two regions continued destocking, with declines exceeding Guangdong's gain and driving the three-region total lower.

Overall, downstream cargo pick-up continued after the holiday as production resumed, steadily drawing down inventories across the three regions and lending some support to spot premiums. For full inventory data by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.















