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October 19, 2026 SMM Daily Aluminum Ingot Inventory Data for Three Regions [SMM Data]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:20 (GMT+8)
Oct 19 news: As of Oct 19, SMM data showed social inventory of aluminum ingots across the three regions in China stood at the 460,000 mt level, down further from the previous trading day, marking the fifth consecutive working day of destocking. By region, Guangdong saw a slight inventory buildup, the only region among the three to post an increase; the other two regions continued destocking, with declines exceeding Guangdong's growth, driving the three-region total lower. Overall, downstream production resumptions and cargo pick-up continued after the holiday, steadily absorbing inventory across the three regions and lending some support to spot premiums. For full inventory data by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.

October 19 news:

As of October 19, China's social inventory of aluminum ingots across the three major regions tracked by SMM stood at the 460,000 mt level, down further from the previous trading day, marking five consecutive working days of destocking.

By region, Guangdong saw a slight inventory buildup, making it the only region among the three to post an increase; the other two regions continued destocking, with declines exceeding Guangdong's gain and driving the three-region total lower.

Overall, downstream cargo pick-up continued after the holiday as production resumed, steadily drawing down inventories across the three regions and lending some support to spot premiums. For full inventory data by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.








 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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