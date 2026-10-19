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MIIT: H1 ESS battery production exceeded 420 GWh; resolutely prevent "involution-style" competition

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:23 (GMT+8)
The 2026 World Energy Storage Conference opened in Ningde, Fujian. Xiong Jijun, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said in his speech that China's new-type energy storage industry has achieved remarkable results, and the next step will be to coordinate development and safety, strengthen technological innovation, adhere to demand-driven approaches, jointly build a global ecosystem, resolutely prevent "involution-style" competition, and drive the industry's shift from scale expansion to innovation-led growth. Xiong Jijun noted that in terms of industry scale, ESS battery production in H1 2026 exceeded 420 GWh, up 110% YoY; as of end-June 2026, cumulative installed new-type energy storage capacity exceeded 153 million kW, a 50-fold increase from the beginning of the "14th Five-Year Plan" period. [CNESA: China's cumulative installed electricity ESS capacity reaches 252.2 GW] Li Zhen, Deputy Secretary General of CNESA, disclosed at the Energy Storage Value Innovation Forum of the 2026 World Energy Storage Conference that as of Q3 this year, China's cumulative installed electricity ESS capacity reached 252.2 GW, up 41.3% YoY and up 18.2% from the end of 2025. Among this, the share of cumulative installed pumped hydro storage fell 3.4 percentage points from the end of 2025 and fell about 7.3 percentage points YoY. Li Zhen noted that new-type energy storage technology routes are accelerating toward greater diversification and longer duration. The share of non-lithium new-type energy storage technologies rose 0.5 percentage points YoY; the share of long duration energy storage (LDES) technologies such as flow batteries and compressed air rose 0.4 percentage points YoY.

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