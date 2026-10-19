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Tungsten Market Flash

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:23 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
SMM News, Oct 19: Since last Friday, major tungsten enterprises have entered the market for procurement one after another, spurring some downstream firms to follow suit. Market trading sentiment has improved. Smelters reported rising inquiries today, with some holders lifting their offer prices. Early trading saw APT negotiated mainly in the range of 410,000–430,000 yuan per tonne.

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