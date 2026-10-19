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October 19, 2026 SMM Daily Inventory of Aluminum Billet [SMM Data]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:21 (GMT+8)
Oct 19 news: As of Oct 19, SMM data showed that social inventory of 6063 aluminum billets across the two regions in China stood at the 100,000 mt level, down further from the previous trading day, marking the fifth consecutive working day of destocking. By region, Guangdong saw notable destocking, serving as the main source of the decline across the two regions; Wuxi posted a slight inventory buildup, but the growth was limited and did not alter the overall destocking trend. Overall, post-holiday production resumptions among end-users drove aluminum billet consumption, with inventory in both regions continuing to fall, lending short-term support to processing fees. For complete inventory data by region, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.

October 19 news:

As of October 19, SMM data showed that social inventory of 6063 aluminum billets across the two regions stood at the 100,000 mt level, down further from the previous trading day, marking the fifth consecutive working day of destocking.

By region, Guangdong saw notable destocking, serving as the main source of the decline across the two regions; Wuxi posted a slight inventory buildup, but the growth was limited and did not alter the overall destocking trend.

Overall, post-holiday production resumptions among downstream users drove aluminum billet consumption, with inventory in both regions continuing to fall, lending short-term support to processing fees. For complete regional inventory data, historical series, and detailed changes, please log in to the SMM data terminal.








 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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