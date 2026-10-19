The governor of Borno State in Nigeria enacted an immediate and total ban on ferrous scrap metal scavenging and trading within the region on October 18, 2026. The localized policy decision was driven by escalating insurgent security risks tied to the informal dismantling of state infrastructure. This sudden legal restriction cuts off a localized supply of recycled metallics, forcing regional electric arc furnace operators to source more expensive scrap grades from neighboring territories. [SMM Iron Ore]