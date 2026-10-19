[ World Steel Association Forecasts Flat Global Demand of 1.72 Billion Tonnes ]

The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on October 12, 2026, projecting that global steel demand will remain virtually flat at 1.72 billion metric tons for the entirety of 2026. The association officially cut its previous optimistic targets, citing persistently sluggish construction and manufacturing consumption across Western markets. A broader, structurally stable global volume rebound is not anticipated until 2027. [SMM Iron Ore]

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