Industry data published on October 17, 2026, revealed that Stegra's Boden green steel plant in Sweden single-handedly accounts for 20% of Europe's total 3.7 gigawatts of electrolytic hydrogen capacity currently under construction. The flagship industrial decarbonization facility is engineered to produce up to 5.0 million tonnes of green steel annually by 2030. However, the developer recently flagged additional capital requirements as soaring equipment costs threaten to strain the project's massive upfront budget. [SMM Iron Ore]