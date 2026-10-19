According to official trade data analyzed on October 18, 2026, Ukraine's merchant pig iron exports fell by an aggressive 55% year-on-year during September. The steep volumetric collapse starkly contrasts with the 579,470 tonnes exported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Escalating logistical destruction and forced blast furnace curtailments have severely restricted the nation's ability to supply critical semi-finished raw materials to European secondary rollers. [SMM Iron Ore]