US integrated steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs is projected to report a significant third-quarter turnaround on October 19, 2026, with consensus estimates pointing to revenue of $5.72 billion. This represents a 20.9% year-over-year growth compared to the $4.73 billion recorded in Q3 2025 during the depths of the industry trough. Analysts expect the company to post positive earnings of $0.24 per share and a massive EBITDA swing, driven by recovering automotive demand and firmer hot-rolled coil benchmarks. [SMM Iron Ore]