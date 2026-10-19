[ Norway Initiates Reuse of Decommissioned Ship Steel for Construction ]
Norwegian authorities introduced a targeted industrial initiative on October 17, 2026, focusing on the direct reuse of structural steel from decommissioned maritime vessels in domestic construction projects. The circular economy mandate aims to heavily slash the carbon footprint associated with importing virgin flat-rolled and structural steel products. By repurposing high-grade maritime scrap, the country systematically curbs local dependence on foreign electric arc furnace and blast furnace production. [SMM Iron Ore]