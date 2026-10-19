Major US electric arc furnace operator Steel Dynamics is scheduled to announce its third-quarter 2026 financial results after market close on October 19. Analysts forecast an earnings per share of $5.40, marking a massive 97.1% year-over-year increase, alongside expected revenues of $6.55 billion, which represents a 35.6% annual rise. The upward financial trajectory highlights the robust operating margins of the $34.48 billion company despite volatile domestic flat-rolled spot pricing earlier in the quarter. [SMM Iron Ore]