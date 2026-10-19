logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Builds New Project]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 11:11 (GMT+8)
The silicon steel line renovation project in the steelmaking plant south zone of Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Co., Ltd. is located within the existing plant area of Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Co., Ltd. in the port area of Fangchenggang. Construction scale and content: annual output of 3.4 million mt of slabs. The existing steelmaking production line in the south zone of the steelmaking plant will undergo technical renovation and operational optimization; the original two 150t LF ladle refining furnaces will be changed to one in operation and one on standby, the original No.1 continuous casting machine will be dismantled, and one RH furnace and its supporting public and auxiliary facilities will be built. At the same time, the existing No.2 and No.3 continuous casting machines and their supporting public and auxiliary facilities will undergo technical renovation and operational optimization to achieve continuous production of high-grade grain-oriented silicon steel and non-oriented silicon steel.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[India's Coal Ministry Proposes Stricter Mining Compliance Rules]
6 mins ago
[India's Coal Ministry Proposes Stricter Mining Compliance Rules]
Read More
[India's Coal Ministry Proposes Stricter Mining Compliance Rules]
[India's Coal Ministry Proposes Stricter Mining Compliance Rules]
India’s Coal Ministry has proposed amendments allowing suspension of coal and lignite mining operations for violations of approved mining plans. The draft rules provide for a 15-day show-cause notice in cases of continued non-compliance and require annual board-level compliance declarations. Authorities may suspend mining operations fully or partially if the response is unsatisfactory. The proposed measures could have implications for the coal supply chain linked to the steel industry, although their direct impact on coking coal availability and steel production remains uncertain.
6 mins ago
[China's January-September crude steel production at 724.77 million mt]
2 hours ago
[China's January-September crude steel production at 724.77 million mt]
Read More
[China's January-September crude steel production at 724.77 million mt]
[China's January-September crude steel production at 724.77 million mt]
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that China's crude steel production in September 2026 was 73.59 million mt, up 0.1% YoY; pig iron production was 65.34 million mt, down 1.4% YoY; steel products production was 118.17 million mt, down 3.8% YoY. In January-September, China's cumulative crude steel production was 724.77 million mt, down 2.9% YoY; cumulative pig iron production was 628.44 million mt, down 3% YoY; cumulative steel products production was 1.0671 billion mt, down 2% YoY.
2 hours ago
[National Real Estate Market Performance from January to September 2026]
2 hours ago
[National Real Estate Market Performance from January to September 2026]
Read More
[National Real Estate Market Performance from January to September 2026]
[National Real Estate Market Performance from January to September 2026]
From January to September, national real estate development investment totaled 5,336.4 billion yuan, down 20.6% YoY. Of this, residential investment amounted to 4,112.5 billion yuan, down 20.5%.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[India's Coal Ministry Proposes Stricter Mining Compliance Rules]
Oct 19, 2026 13:13 (GMT+8)
news
[China's January-September crude steel production at 724.77 million mt]
Oct 19, 2026 11:10 (GMT+8)
news
[National Real Estate Market Performance from January to September 2026]
Oct 19, 2026 11:08 (GMT+8)
news
[Overall Stable Economic Performance in the First Three Quarters with New Achievements in High-Quality Development]
Oct 19, 2026 11:06 (GMT+8)