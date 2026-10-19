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[SMM Coal Flash] New Hope to Acquire Malabar Resources in Deal Valuing Combined Group at AUD 6.3 Billion

Published: Oct 19, 2026 10:41 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Australia’s New Hope Corporation plans to acquire Malabar Resources through a scheme of arrangement, valuing Malabar at approximately AUD 1.8 billion and the combined group at around AUD 6.3 billion. Following completion, New Hope shareholders are expected to hold 79% of the combined company, with Malabar shareholders holding the remaining 21%.

The enlarged group aims to produce up to 19 million tonnes of saleable coal annually. The transaction is targeted for completion by March 2027, subject to shareholder, court and regulatory approvals.

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