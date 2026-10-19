FAW Jiefang 49 mt liquid hydrogen heavy-duty truck starts 5,000 km public road test, first time for a China liquid hydrogen heavy-duty truck to conduct verification at this mileage level

Recently, at the Panzhihua National Vanadium and Titanium High-tech Zone, the 49 mt liquid hydrogen heavy-duty truck jointly developed by FAW Jiefang, the Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology, and Dongfang Electric (Chengdu) Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. officially began a 5,000-kilometer special public road adaptability test. This is also the first systematic public road verification of this mileage scale for liquid hydrogen heavy-duty trucks in China.

Liquid Hydrogen Route Addresses Heavy-Duty Truck Driving Range Pain Points

Liquid hydrogen offers the advantages of high energy density and outstanding driving range, and is regarded as an important technical route for the hydrogen transition of heavy commercial vehicles. However, long-term vehicle durability, reliability under multiple operating conditions, and the compatibility between the chassis and the liquid hydrogen powertrain have always been core issues urgently requiring verification before commercial deployment in the industry. This 5,000-kilometer road test is precisely a practical technical inspection conducted by FAW Jiefang in response to industry pain points.

Dedicated Team On-Site for Full-Dimensional Data Collection

To ensure the high-quality progress of the test, FAW Jiefang has assembled a dedicated technical operations and maintenance team stationed in Panzhihua throughout the entire process, carrying out daily vehicle inspections and maintenance, full-dimensional multi-condition data collection, fault prediction and troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance.

The test will focus on assessing the driving stability, power output levels, and energy consumption performance of the 49 mt liquid hydrogen heavy-duty truck under complex and demanding road conditions, and will deeply verify the matching effectiveness between the mature heavy-duty truck chassis and the liquid hydrogen powertrain, the level of engineering implementation, and long-term operational reliability. Real road operation data will be used to address industry concerns about the durability of liquid hydrogen heavy-duty trucks and to accumulate valuable measured evidence for product iteration, optimization, and commercial deployment.

From the Laboratory to Real Operating Scenarios

FAW Jiefang has long been deeply engaged in the R&D and demonstration application of liquid hydrogen heavy-duty truck technology, actively collaborating with industry chain partners in the aerospace and energy sectors to jointly remove technical and application bottlenecks for liquid hydrogen heavy-duty trucks. This 5,000-kilometer public road test is a key step for FAW Jiefang's liquid hydrogen heavy-duty truck technology to move from the laboratory to real operating scenarios.

Next, FAW Jiefang will make full use of the measured data obtained from this test to continuously refine the product performance of liquid hydrogen heavy-duty trucks, advance technological iteration and upgrading, and accelerate the move toward large-scale commercial application of liquid hydrogen heavy commercial vehicles, supporting the green and low-carbon transformation of China's commercial vehicle industry.