[China's January-September crude steel production at 724.77 million mt]
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that China's crude steel production in September 2026 was 73.59 million mt, up 0.1% YoY; pig iron production was 65.34 million mt, down 1.4% YoY; steel products production was 118.17 million mt, down 3.8% YoY. In January-September, China's cumulative crude steel production was 724.77 million mt, down 2.9% YoY; cumulative pig iron production was 628.44 million mt, down 3% YoY; cumulative steel products production was 1.0671 billion mt, down 2% YoY.