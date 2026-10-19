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NBS: Value-Added of Industrial Enterprises Above Designated Size Increased 5.5% in September

Published: Oct 19, 2026 10:15 (GMT+8)

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that in September, the value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size grew 5.5% YoY in real terms (the growth rates of value-added are real growth rates after deducting price factors), with the growth rate accelerating 0.3 percentage points from the previous month. On a MoM basis, the value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size increased 0.61% in September. From January to September, the value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size grew 5.3% YoY.

By sector, in September, the value-added of the mining sector grew 1.3% YoY, manufacturing grew 6.0%, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, and water grew 5.6%.

By ownership type, in September, the value-added of state-holding enterprises grew 3.6% YoY; joint-stock enterprises grew 6.0%, enterprises funded by foreign investors or investors from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan grew 3.7%; and private enterprises grew 3.8%.

By industry, in September, among the 41 major industries, 31 industries maintained YoY growth in value-added. Among them, coal mining and washing declined 3.3%, petroleum and natural gas extraction grew 9.8%, agricultural and sideline food processing grew 4.1%, manufacturing of wine, beverages, and refined tea grew 5.5%, textiles grew 3.2%, manufacturing of chemical raw materials and chemical products grew 2.4%, manufacturing of non-metallic mineral products declined 2.4%, smelting and pressing of ferrous metals grew 1.6%, smelting and pressing of non-ferrous metals declined 5.1%, manufacturing of general-purpose equipment grew 8.5%, manufacturing of special-purpose equipment grew 12.1%, automobile manufacturing grew 6.7%, manufacturing of railway, ship, aerospace, and other transport equipment grew 11.7%, manufacturing of electrical machinery and equipment grew 8.1%, manufacturing of computers, communication equipment, and other electronic equipment grew 16.4%, and production and supply of electricity and heat grew 5.6%.

By product, in September, among the 626 products produced by industrial enterprises above designated size, 271 products saw YoY growth in production. Among them, steel products totaled 118.17 million mt, down 3.8% YoY; cement totaled 144.01 million mt, down 5.3%; ten kinds of non-ferrous metals totaled 6.93 million mt, up 0.1%; ethylene totaled 3.55 million mt, up 6.4%; automobiles totaled 3.063 million units, down 5.7%, of which NEVs totaled 1.87 million units, up 16.9%; power generation totaled 829.4 billion kWh, down 1.2%; and crude oil processed totaled 57.48 million mt, down 8.4%.

In September, the product sales rate of industrial enterprises above designated size was 97.0%, down 0.2 percentage points YoY; the export delivery value of industrial enterprises above designated size reached 1,713.2 billion yuan, up 17.0% YoY in nominal terms.


Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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