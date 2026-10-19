NBS: Value-Added of Industrial Enterprises Above Designated Size Increased 5.5% in September

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that in September, the value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size grew 5.5% YoY in real terms (the growth rates of value-added are real growth rates after deducting price factors), with the growth rate accelerating 0.3 percentage points from the previous month. On a MoM basis, the value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size increased 0.61% in September. From January to September, the value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size grew 5.3% YoY.

By sector, in September, the value-added of the mining sector grew 1.3% YoY, manufacturing grew 6.0%, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, and water grew 5.6%.

By ownership type, in September, the value-added of state-holding enterprises grew 3.6% YoY; joint-stock enterprises grew 6.0%, enterprises funded by foreign investors or investors from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan grew 3.7%; and private enterprises grew 3.8%.

By industry, in September, among the 41 major industries, 31 industries maintained YoY growth in value-added. Among them, coal mining and washing declined 3.3%, petroleum and natural gas extraction grew 9.8%, agricultural and sideline food processing grew 4.1%, manufacturing of wine, beverages, and refined tea grew 5.5%, textiles grew 3.2%, manufacturing of chemical raw materials and chemical products grew 2.4%, manufacturing of non-metallic mineral products declined 2.4%, smelting and pressing of ferrous metals grew 1.6%, smelting and pressing of non-ferrous metals declined 5.1%, manufacturing of general-purpose equipment grew 8.5%, manufacturing of special-purpose equipment grew 12.1%, automobile manufacturing grew 6.7%, manufacturing of railway, ship, aerospace, and other transport equipment grew 11.7%, manufacturing of electrical machinery and equipment grew 8.1%, manufacturing of computers, communication equipment, and other electronic equipment grew 16.4%, and production and supply of electricity and heat grew 5.6%.

By product, in September, among the 626 products produced by industrial enterprises above designated size, 271 products saw YoY growth in production. Among them, steel products totaled 118.17 million mt, down 3.8% YoY; cement totaled 144.01 million mt, down 5.3%; ten kinds of non-ferrous metals totaled 6.93 million mt, up 0.1%; ethylene totaled 3.55 million mt, up 6.4%; automobiles totaled 3.063 million units, down 5.7%, of which NEVs totaled 1.87 million units, up 16.9%; power generation totaled 829.4 billion kWh, down 1.2%; and crude oil processed totaled 57.48 million mt, down 8.4%.

In September, the product sales rate of industrial enterprises above designated size was 97.0%, down 0.2 percentage points YoY; the export delivery value of industrial enterprises above designated size reached 1,713.2 billion yuan, up 17.0% YoY in nominal terms.