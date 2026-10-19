[Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Builds New Project]

The silicon steel line renovation project in the steelmaking plant south zone of Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Co., Ltd. is located within the existing plant area of Guangxi Shenglong Metallurgy Co., Ltd. in the port area of Fangchenggang. Construction scale and content: annual output of 3.4 million mt of slabs. The existing steelmaking production line in the south zone of the steelmaking plant will undergo technical renovation and operational optimization; the original two 150t LF ladle refining furnaces will be changed to one in operation and one on standby, the original No.1 continuous casting machine will be dismantled, and one RH furnace and its supporting public and auxiliary facilities will be built. At the same time, the existing No.2 and No.3 continuous casting machines and their supporting public and auxiliary facilities will undergo technical renovation and operational optimization to achieve continuous production of high-grade grain-oriented silicon steel and non-oriented silicon steel.