NBS: GDP up 4.6% YoY in first three quarters; industrial value added above designated size up 5.5% in September

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that, according to preliminary calculations, China's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first three quarters reached 107,107.1 billion yuan, up 4.6% YoY at constant prices. By industry, the value added of the primary industry was 5,899.4 billion yuan, up 3.7% YoY; that of the secondary industry was 38,382.2 billion yuan, up 3.8%; and that of the tertiary industry was 62,825.5 billion yuan, up 5.2%. By quarter, GDP grew 5.0% YoY in Q1, 4.3% in Q2, and 4.5% in Q3. On a QoQ basis, GDP increased 1.2% in Q3. In the first three quarters, the value added of industrial enterprises above designated size grew 5.3% YoY. By sector, the value added of mining grew 2.0% YoY, manufacturing grew 5.7%, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, and water grew 5.4%. The value added of equipment manufacturing grew 10.2% YoY, and that of high-tech manufacturing grew 14.3%, outpacing the overall growth of industrial enterprises above designated size by 4.9 and 9.0 percentage points, respectively. By ownership, the value added of state-holding enterprises grew 3.8% YoY; that of joint-stock enterprises grew 5.8%, and that of foreign, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan-invested enterprises grew 3.2%; private enterprises grew 4.3%. By product, the production of 3D printing equipment, lithium-ion batteries, and industrial robots grew 62.5%, 39.5%, and 29.1% YoY, respectively. In September, the value added of industrial enterprises above designated size grew 5.5% YoY, 0.3 percentage points faster than the previous month, and increased 0.61% MoM.

Overall Stable Economic Performance in the First Three Quarters with New Achievements in High-Quality Development

In the first three quarters, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, all regions and departments conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, adhered to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, intensified macro policy adjustments, deepened reform and opening up, fostered new quality productive forces in light of local conditions, and effectively defused risks and hidden dangers. The national economy withstood pressure and maintained stable performance, showing a development trend of new momentum and improving structure. Production and supply grew rapidly, foreign trade gained good momentum, employment and prices remained generally stable, people's livelihoods were effectively safeguarded, and development resilience and vitality continued to be evident.

According to preliminary calculations, China's GDP in the first three quarters reached 107,107.1 billion yuan, up 4.6% YoY at constant prices. By industry, the value added of the primary industry was 5,899.4 billion yuan, up 3.7% YoY; that of the secondary industry was 38,382.2 billion yuan, up 3.8%; and that of the tertiary industry was 62,825.5 billion yuan, up 5.2%. By quarter, GDP in Q1 increased 5.0% YoY, Q2 increased 4.3%, and Q3 increased 4.5%. On a QoQ basis, GDP in Q3 increased 1.2%.

1. Agricultural Production Was Favorable, and Animal Husbandry Grew Steadily

In the first three quarters, value-added of agriculture (crop farming) increased 3.6% YoY. National summer grain and early rice production totaled 179.04 million mt, an increase of 780,000 mt or 0.4% from the previous year. Autumn grain production conditions were favorable, and annual grain output is expected to see another bumper harvest. In the first three quarters, production of pork, beef, mutton, and poultry totaled 76.27 million mt, up 4.3% YoY. Of this total, pork and poultry production increased 3.2% and 9.3%, respectively, while beef and mutton production decreased 0.7% and 3.7%, respectively. Milk production increased 2.4%, and egg production decreased 1.7%. At the end of Q3, hog inventory was 425.33 million head, down 2.6% YoY. In the first three quarters, hog slaughter was 537.39 million head, up 1.4%.

2. Industrial Production Grew Rapidly, with Notable Support from Equipment Manufacturing and High-Tech Manufacturing

In the first three quarters, value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size increased 5.3% YoY. By sector, value-added of mining increased 2.0% YoY, manufacturing increased 5.7%, and electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply increased 5.4%. Value-added of equipment manufacturing increased 10.2% YoY, and high-tech manufacturing increased 14.3%, 4.9 and 9.0 percentage points faster than total industrial enterprises above designated size, respectively. By ownership, value-added of state-holding enterprises increased 3.8% YoY; joint-stock enterprises increased 5.8%; enterprises funded by foreign investors or investors from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan increased 3.2%; and private enterprises increased 4.3%. By product, production of 3D printing equipment, lithium-ion batteries, and industrial robots increased 62.5%, 39.5%, and 29.1% YoY, respectively. In September, value-added of industrial enterprises above designated size increased 5.5% YoY, 0.3 percentage points faster than the previous month, and increased 0.61% MoM. In September, the manufacturing PMI was 50.1%, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous month. The production and business activity expectations index was 53.8%, unchanged from the previous month. From January to August, total profits of industrial enterprises above designated size nationwide were 5,272 billion yuan, up 15.7% YoY.

3. Services Grew Steadily, and Modern Services Maintained Sound Momentum

In the first three quarters, value-added of services increased 5.2% YoY. Of this total, value-added of leasing and business services, information transmission, software and information technology services, financial services, and accommodation and catering increased 12.3%, 10.4%, 5.8%, and 5.5%, respectively. In September, the national services production index grew 4.8% YoY, accelerating 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. Within this, the production indices for information transmission, software and IT services, leasing and business services, transport, storage and postal services, and accommodation and catering grew 9.8%, 9.5%, 5.4%, and 5.3%, respectively. In September, the services business activity index stood at 50.2%, up 0.9 percentage points MoM; the services business activity expectations index was 55.5%, unchanged from the previous month. Among these, business activity indices for telecommunications, broadcasting and satellite transmission services, monetary and financial services, and insurance were in the relatively high prosperity range above 55.0%. From January to August, operating revenue of services enterprises above designated size grew 6.0% YoY.

IV. The consumer market continued to expand, with rapid growth in services retail sales and online retail sales

In the first three quarters, total retail sales of consumer goods and services grew 2.6% YoY, with services retail sales up 5.0% and goods retail sales up 1.0%. Within services retail sales, retail sales of communication and information services, tourism consulting and leasing services, and cultural, sports and leisure services grew rapidly. In the first three quarters, total retail sales of consumer goods reached 37,000.1 billion yuan, up 1.1% YoY. By location of business units, urban retail sales of consumer goods were 31,982 billion yuan, up 0.9% YoY; rural retail sales of consumer goods were 5,018.1 billion yuan, up 2.3%. By consumption type, goods retail sales were 32,803.2 billion yuan, up 1.0% YoY; catering revenue was 4,196.9 billion yuan, up 2.4%. Sales of basic living goods and some upgraded goods grew rapidly, with retail sales of grain, oil and food, communication equipment, and cultural and office supplies by enterprises above designated size up 6.8%, 18.1%, and 6.2% YoY, respectively. In the first three quarters, national online retail sales of goods and services reached 15,147.1 billion yuan, up 4.4% YoY. Within this, online retail sales of goods were 9,506 billion yuan, up 3.8%; online retail sales of services were 5,641.1 billion yuan, up 5.3%. In September, total retail sales of consumer goods were 4,243.3 billion yuan, up 1.1% YoY, accelerating 0.7 percentage points from the previous month; up 0.35% MoM.

V. Fixed asset investment declined, while investment in intellectual property products grew rapidly

In the first three quarters, national fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) was 33,411.5 billion yuan, down 7.2% YoY, unchanged from January-August; fixed asset investment excluding real estate development fell 4.2%. Within this, investment in intellectual property products grew 9.3% YoY. Investment in high-tech industries rose 4.9% YoY, with investment in information services, aviation, spacecraft and equipment manufacturing, and electronic and communication equipment manufacturing up 20.2%, 12.5%, and 7.6%, respectively. By industry, investment in the primary industry fell 3.9% YoY, that in the secondary industry declined 2.7%, and that in the tertiary industry dropped 10.0%. By sector, investment in infrastructure fell 4.2% YoY, that in manufacturing declined 2.1%, and that in real estate development dropped 20.6%. Private investment fell 10.4% YoY; excluding real estate development, private investment declined 6.7%. The floor space of new commercial buildings sold nationwide was 564.83 million m², down 13.2% YoY; the value of new commercial building sales was 5,379.9 billion yuan, down 13.9%. The floor space of second-hand housing transactions registered online nationwide was 617.46 million m², up 10.7% YoY. In September, fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) rose 0.07% MoM.

VI. Rapid growth in goods imports and exports, with continued optimization of the trade structure

In the first three quarters, total goods imports and exports reached 39,939.9 billion yuan, up 18.8% YoY. Exports were 23,197.9 billion yuan, up 16.4%; imports were 16,742 billion yuan, up 22.3%. Imports and exports with Belt and Road partner countries rose 17.1%. Imports and exports by private enterprises grew 19.1%, accounting for 56.9% of the total. Exports of mechanical and electrical products rose 23.7%, accounting for 64.3% of total exports. In September, total imports and exports were 5,162.8 billion yuan, up 27.5% YoY, 7.7 percentage points faster than the previous month. Exports were 3,034.4 billion yuan, up 29.6%; imports were 2,128.4 billion yuan, up 24.6%.

VII. Mild rise in consumer prices and expanded increase in producer prices for industrial products

In the first three quarters, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9% YoY. By category, prices for food, tobacco, alcohol, and dining out fell 0.4% YoY, clothing prices rose 1.5%, housing prices declined 0.2%, prices for household goods and services rose 1.4%, transportation and communication prices rose 2.0%, education, culture, and entertainment prices rose 1.2%, healthcare prices rose 2.3%, and prices for other goods and services rose 9.8%. Within food, tobacco, alcohol, and dining out prices, pork prices fell 12.9%, grain prices declined 0.4%, fresh fruit prices rose 0.7%, and fresh vegetable prices rose 1.4%. In September, the national CPI rose 0.9% YoY and 0.2% MoM. In the first three quarters, core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, rose 1.1% YoY. Among them, core CPI rose 1.0% YoY in September.

In the first three quarters, the national industrial producer ex-works price rose 2.3% YoY. In September, it rose 5.0% YoY, with the growth rate expanding 1.2 percentage points from the previous month, and rose 1.2% MoM. In the first three quarters, the national industrial producer purchase price rose 3.6% YoY. In September, it rose 6.9% YoY and 1.2% MoM.

VIII. Employment remained generally stable, and the surveyed urban unemployment rate declined

In the first three quarters, the surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.2%, the same as the same period last year. In September, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.2%, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month. The surveyed unemployment rate for the local registered labor force was 5.2%; for the non-local registered labor force, it was 5.1%, including 5.0% for the non-local agricultural registered labor force. The surveyed urban unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 5.2%, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month. Employees of enterprises nationwide worked an average of 48.3 hours per week. At the end of Q3, the total number of rural migrant workers reached 192.7 million, up 0.4% YoY.

IX. Household income grew steadily, with rural residents' income growing faster than urban residents'

In the first three quarters, the national per capita disposable income was 34,230 yuan, up 5.3% YoY in nominal terms, or 4.4% in real terms after deducting price factors. By place of permanent residence, urban residents' per capita disposable income was 44,945 yuan, up 4.5% YoY in nominal terms, or 3.6% in real terms; rural residents' per capita disposable income was 18,809 yuan, up 6.3% YoY in nominal terms, or 5.6% in real terms. By income source, the national per capita wage income, net operating income, net property income, and net transfer income rose 5.3%, 6.6%, 1.6%, and 5.7% in nominal terms, respectively. In the first three quarters, the urban-to-rural per capita disposable income ratio (with rural residents as 1) was 2.39, narrowing 0.04 YoY.

Overall, in the first three quarters, the national economy moved forward under pressure and improved in quality, with more positive changes in major indicators and new achievements in high-quality development. It should also be noted that the international environment is complex and volatile, insufficient domestic demand remains a prominent issue, and the foundation for stable economic improvement still needs consolidation. In the next stage, we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, uphold the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, fully and accurately implement the new development philosophy, accelerate the creation of a new development pattern, continue to deepen reform and opening up, strengthen innovation-driven development, effectively leverage macro policy effects, intensify efforts to expand domestic demand and optimize supply, ensure and improve people's livelihoods, and promote the economy's development toward higher quality, greater innovation, and sustained improvement.

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