[SMM Hydrogen Policy Update] Three Departments Jointly Issue Action Plan for Promoting New Energy Vessels on Inland Waterways, Ownership to Double by 2028 Compared with 2025

Recently, the Ministry of Transport, in conjunction with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Energy Administration, issued the "Action Plan for Promoting the Application of New Energy Vessels in Inland Waterways (2026-2030)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Action Plan"), to accelerate the promotion and application of new energy vessels in the inland waterway transport sector and promote the adjustment of the shipping energy structure.

By 2028, zero-carbon waterway transport routes will reach 3,000 kilometers.

The Action Plan specifies that by 2028, the ownership of new energy vessels in inland waterways will double compared to 2025, with initial full-scenario demonstration applications, and the basic establishment of green shipping channels along the Yangtze River, Xijiang Trunk Line, and the Beijing-Hangzhou Canal, as well as the electrification pilot zones in the Yangtze River Delta, forming 3,000 kilometers of zero-carbon waterway transport routes. By 2030, a robust industrial ecosystem with diverse scenarios, strong support across the entire chain, and a high-standard system will be basically established, with the preliminary realization of large-scale application of new energy vessels.

Eleven key tasks in three areas are prioritized.

The Action Plan consists of three parts: general requirements, key tasks, and implementation guarantees, focusing on advancing 11 key tasks in three areas:

First, accelerating full-scenario applications, including promoting the multi-scenario classification application of new energy vessels, accelerating the promotion and application of methanol-powered vessels with a focus on the Yangtze River and Xijiang Trunk Line, and the multi-scenario application of electric vessels in the Yangtze River Delta, the main and tributary streams of the Yangtze River, and the Pearl River Delta, to create a "two horizontal, one vertical, two network" zero-carbon waterway transport channel, among four tasks.

Second, strengthening full-chain support, including enhancing the supply and security of vessel energy, encouraging innovative business models, reinforcing manufacturing industry support, and optimizing operation management, among four tasks.

Third, promoting high-standard development, including improving standards and regulations, establishing and improving supervision and management systems, and intensifying efforts on key technology breakthroughs, among three tasks.

Coordinated efforts in multiple regions to implement policies.

In terms of implementation guarantees, the Action Plan requires local transportation authorities to work with relevant departments to strengthen policy support in various aspects, conduct pilot projects, summarize and promote experiences, and develop detailed and practical implementation plans in key areas, ensuring effective and steady implementation.

The issuance of this Action Plan will further promote the large-scale application of new energy vessels in inland waterways. With methanol-powered vessels as a key promotion direction, it will expand the broad space for the application of hydrogen and green methanol in the inland waterway shipping sector.