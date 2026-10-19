US dollar index weakens, LME lead stops falling and rebounds [SMM Lead Morning News]

SMM, October 19:

Last Friday, LME lead opened at $1,887/mt. As the US dollar index weakened, LME lead gradually stopped falling and rebounded, attempting to return to $1,900/mt during the European session, but it failed to do so and ultimately closed at $1,885/mt, down 0.11%.

Last Friday, the most-traded SHFE lead 2612 contract opened at 16,045 yuan/mt. In early trading, SHFE lead dropped sharply to a low of 16,015 yuan/mt, but the destocking of lead ingot inventories provided support for lead prices, and SHFE lead gradually recovered its losses and rebounded to 16,130 yuan/mt. Toward the end of trading, SHFE lead lacked upward momentum and ultimately closed at 16,075 yuan/mt, down 0.12%; open interest was 62,146 lots, an increase of 2,724 lots from the previous trading day.