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US dollar index weakens, LME lead stops falling and rebounds [SMM Lead Morning News]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 09:01 (GMT+8)
[SMM Lead Morning News: US Dollar Index Weakens, LME Lead Stops Falling and Rebounds] SMM, October 19: Last Friday, LME lead opened at $1,887/mt. As the US dollar index weakened, LME lead gradually stopped falling and rebounded...

SMM, October 19:

Last Friday, LME lead opened at $1,887/mt. As the US dollar index weakened, LME lead gradually stopped falling and rebounded, attempting to return to $1,900/mt during the European session, but it failed to do so and ultimately closed at $1,885/mt, down 0.11%.

Last Friday, the most-traded SHFE lead 2612 contract opened at 16,045 yuan/mt. In early trading, SHFE lead dropped sharply to a low of 16,015 yuan/mt, but the destocking of lead ingot inventories provided support for lead prices, and SHFE lead gradually recovered its losses and rebounded to 16,130 yuan/mt. Toward the end of trading, SHFE lead lacked upward momentum and ultimately closed at 16,075 yuan/mt, down 0.12%; open interest was 62,146 lots, an increase of 2,724 lots from the previous trading day.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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