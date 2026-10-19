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[Gécamines Completes Kipushi Zinc Concentrate Offtake Agreement with Mercuria]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 09:38 (GMT+8)
Mercuria announced that Gécamines, the state-owned mining enterprise of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has completed the Kipushi zinc concentrate offtake agreement, establishing Gécamines as a significant exporter of zinc concentrate to international markets. Under the multi-year arrangement, Gécamines will market as much as 240,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate over the coming two years through its joint venture with Mercuria, with the possibility of larger volumes afterward and a strategic emphasis on Western supply chains. Kostas Bintas, Mercuria's Head of Metals, said the agreement broadens the company's partnership with Gécamines, helps the Congolese enterprise realize greater value from the country's mineral resources, and reinforces Western supply chains. Separately, Gécamines intends to optimize the value of germanium in the concentrate and plans to examine possible financing options through Project Vault for strategic stockpiles located in the United States.

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