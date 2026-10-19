Tianjin Zinc: Futures Edge Up, Premiums in Tianjin Remain Stable [SMM Midday Commentary]
[Tianjin Zinc: Futures Edge Up, Premiums in Tianjin Hold Steady] In the Tianjin market, #0 zinc ingot was mainly traded at 25,530-25,740 yuan/mt, Zijin was traded at 25,630-25,830 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot was traded near 25,410-25,570 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 100-150 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, Huxin was quoted at 27,055 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 0-60 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 25 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.