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China's 6063 Aluminum Billet Inventory Falls on October 19

Published: Oct 19, 2026 09:34 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Billet Inventory] According to SMM statistics, 6063 aluminum billet inventory in major domestic consumption sites of China stood at 159,000 tonnes on October 19, down 9,500 tonnes from last Thursday and down 22,000 tonnes from last Monday.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Aluminum Billet Inventory] According to SMM statistics, 6063 alum - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)