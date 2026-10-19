【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Gleich Aluminium installs new panel cutting saw to improve processing efficiency

Gleich Aluminium has installed a new fm 8 panel cutting system from IMA Schelling at its facility in Kaltenkirchen, Germany, replacing its existing saw. It completed the installation in three weeks while maintaining ongoing operations. The company selected the new system for its short throughput times, component layout, and readiness for further automation. Gleich employs 150 people and produces around 20,000 tonnes of aluminium annually. Gleich Managing Director Sebastian Ricken said the decision came down to design details and cost-effectiveness, as competing systems offered similar performance. He said, “The way the system now stands in the hall and how the individual components are arranged delivers the shortest possible throughput processes.”