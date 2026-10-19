【SMM Aluminum Flash News】PyroGenesis completes seven-system aluminium dross recovery deployment in Saudi Arabia
PyroGenesis Inc. has completed the deployment of seven Drosrite aluminium dross recovery systems at a new purpose-built plant in Saudi Arabia, fulfilling its original contract with Radian Oil and Gas Services Company. The systems can collectively process up to 45,000 tonnes of aluminium dross annually, including the company’s first two 10,000-tonne-per-year units. The Montreal-based technology provider announced on October 15, 2026, that the final four systems were installed and operational at the facility, located within what the company describes as the world’s largest vertically integrated aluminium production complex. The completed installation comprises two 5,000-tonne-per-year systems and two 10,000-tonne-per-year systems. The larger units are the first of their capacity to be deployed by PyroGenesis worldwide.