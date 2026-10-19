Weaker US dollar edges zinc price center up [SMM zinc morning comment]

Last Friday, LME zinc opened at $3,669/mt. In early trading, LME zinc edged down to an intraday low of $3,665/mt. Subsequently, bulls entered the market, pushing prices to drift higher. Approaching the European trading session, prices touched a high of $3,720.0/mt before consolidating around the daily average line. During the night session, pressured by overhead moving averages and profit-taking, LME zinc pulled back in a choppy fashion, giving back some gains near the close. It ultimately settled up at $3,682.0/mt, up $8.5/mt, or 0.23%. Trading volume decreased by 3,820 lots to 12,159 lots, and open interest decreased by 282 lots to 264,000 lots. Last Friday, LME zinc formed a small bullish candlestick with a long upper shadow, with multiple moving averages above acting as resistance and the lower Bollinger Band below providing support. Last Friday, as the Fed Chairman declined to provide a rate hike roadmap, expectations for an October rate hike diminished, the US dollar weakened, and LME zinc closed higher.

Last Friday, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2612 contract opened at 25,530 yuan/mt. In early trading, SHFE zinc quickly dipped to an intraday low of 25,420 yuan/mt. Subsequently, short covering drove SHFE zinc sharply higher to a high of 25,680 yuan/mt. Bullish momentum then weakened, and SHFE zinc pulled back in choppy trade, with its center shifting below the daily average line. It ultimately settled up at 25,555 yuan/mt, up 115 yuan/mt, or 0.45%. Trading volume decreased by 47,151 lots to 41,605 lots, and open interest decreased by 2,043 lots to 103,000 lots. Last Friday, SHFE zinc formed a small bullish candlestick with a long upper shadow, with the daily candlestick's center edging slightly higher and the KDJ gap narrowing. As zinc prices had previously fallen to around 25,200 yuan/mt, downstream purchasing sentiment improved and social inventory destocking occurred. Destocking is expected to continue this week, with the zinc price center edging up slightly.

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