logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Cooling expectations for an October rate hike support copper prices fluctuating at highs [SMM Copper Morning Comment]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 08:56 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 19: Overnight, LME copper closed up 0.35%, driven by bear position reductions; SHFE copper closed down 0.03%, driven by bear position additions. Fed policy expectations and multiple geopolitical developments kept longs and shorts in a tug-of-war. Fundamentals showed tight spot circulation, and the price pullback stimulated a marginal recovery in downstream purchasing. Overall, copper prices are expected to show a narrow consolidation on a strong note today.

1. Overnight Futures

LME copper: Opened at $14,468/mt, hit a high of $14,509.5/mt, a low of $14,333/mt, and closed at $14,359.5/mt, up 0.35%. Trading volume was 18,800 lots, and open interest was 269,000 lots, down 1,283 lots from the previous trading day, driven by bear position reductions.

Most-traded SHFE copper 2611 contract: Opened at 110,000 yuan/mt, hit a high of 110,150 yuan/mt, a low of 109,400 yuan/mt, and closed at 109,420 yuan/mt, down 0.03%. Trading volume was 21,400 lots, and open interest was 177,000 lots, up 67 lots from the previous trading day, driven by bear position additions.

2. Macro Front

Fed Chairman Warsh declined to reveal future rate decisions. The market's probability of an October rate hike fell below 15%, and the US dollar index edged lower, providing some support to copper prices. On the geopolitical front, Ukraine attacked a Russian refinery, raising concerns about tighter energy supply, while Trump announced exemptions for multiple sanctions, restrictive measures, and tariffs on Russia.

3. Fundamentals

Supply side: Available spot cargoes were relatively tight, and suppliers showed a strong willingness to hold prices firm and hold back from selling. Demand side: The phased pullback in copper prices drove a marginal recovery in downstream purchasing sentiment, but the sustainability of orders under high copper prices still warrants attention.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Premiums declined, with downstream procurement volume increasing slightly, but overall trading remained weak [SMM South China spot copper]
1 hour ago
Premiums declined, with downstream procurement volume increasing slightly, but overall trading remained weak [SMM South China spot copper]
Read More
Premiums declined, with downstream procurement volume increasing slightly, but overall trading remained weak [SMM South China spot copper]
Premiums declined, with downstream procurement volume increasing slightly, but overall trading remained weak [SMM South China spot copper]
1 hour ago
Downstream purchases turn cautious; spot copper premiums in North China pull back [SMM North China spot copper]
1 hour ago
Downstream purchases turn cautious; spot copper premiums in North China pull back [SMM North China spot copper]
Read More
Downstream purchases turn cautious; spot copper premiums in North China pull back [SMM North China spot copper]
Downstream purchases turn cautious; spot copper premiums in North China pull back [SMM North China spot copper]
Spot copper in North China was quoted at premiums of 220-380 yuan/mt against the front-month contract, with an average premium of 300 yuan/mt, down 70 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 110,305 yuan/mt, up 135 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.
1 hour ago
Sierra Gorda Quarterly Attributable Payable Copper Output Rises 17%; Fourth Grinding Line Project Enters Execution
2 hours ago
Sierra Gorda Quarterly Attributable Payable Copper Output Rises 17%; Fourth Grinding Line Project Enters Execution
Read More
Sierra Gorda Quarterly Attributable Payable Copper Output Rises 17%; Fourth Grinding Line Project Enters Execution
Sierra Gorda Quarterly Attributable Payable Copper Output Rises 17%; Fourth Grinding Line Project Enters Execution
South32 reported on October 19 that attributable payable copper production from Chile’s Sierra Gorda mine reached 18,700 tonnes in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, up 17% quarter on quarter on its 45% ownership basis. Payable copper-equivalent production rose 11% to 22,400 tonnes. Copper feed grades increased from 0.41% to 0.46%, more than offsetting temporary wet-weather disruptions. Sierra Gorda also paid South32 a record quarterly cash distribution of US$153 million. Execution of the fourth grinding line project has commenced. The expansion is expected to increase processing capacity by approximately 25% to 60 million tonnes a year on a 100% basis, with first production targeted for mid-FY2030 and full production rates in FY2031. The project carries estimated capital expenditure of US$725 million. Joint venture partner KGHM expects construction to finish by the end of 2029, with full production capacity reached in the second half of 2030. At Australia’s Cannington silver-lead-zinc mine, payable zinc-equivalent production fell 27% quarter on quarter to 59,200 tonnes. Temporarily reduced paste backfill availability delayed access to planned stopes, prompting the operation to supplement mill feed with lower-grade stockpiles. South32 maintained FY2027 production guidance of 92,000 tonnes.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Premiums declined, with downstream procurement volume increasing slightly, but overall trading remained weak [SMM South China spot copper]
Oct 19, 2026 11:36 (GMT+8)
news
Downstream purchases turn cautious; spot copper premiums in North China pull back [SMM North China spot copper]
Oct 19, 2026 11:30 (GMT+8)
news
Sierra Gorda Quarterly Attributable Payable Copper Output Rises 17%; Fourth Grinding Line Project Enters Execution
Oct 19, 2026 10:47 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Sierra Gorda Payable Molybdenum Output Slumps 75% Year on Year】
Oct 19, 2026 10:19 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here