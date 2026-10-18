[South Korean Finance Minister: Semiconductor Market Boom to Last at Least Until Next Year]

South Korean Finance Minister Lee Hyung-il said on Saturday that the semiconductor industry boom will continue at least until 2027. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, Lee Hyung-il said, "At present, we judge that this round of growth can be sustained at least until next year. The reason is that the semiconductor supply-demand gap remains huge, and the supply side is still expanding." Lee Hyung-il said chip stocks have amplified fluctuations in the South Korean stock market this year. He noted that the semiconductor industry accounts for a higher share of the national economy than in other countries, which has caused wild swings in the market. But