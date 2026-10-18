[AWS CFO: AI Spending Sustainable, Server Investment Payback Period Under Three Years]
According to Axios, AWS CFO John Felton said AI infrastructure and service spending is sustainable as the investments drive innovation and its AI capex generates returns. Enterprises should view AI as a productivity-boosting tool, not just a cost-cutter, he added. As of Q2, AWS's order backlog was approaching $500 billion, spanning large enterprises, AI labs, and SMEs, so Felton feels "comfortable" with capex plans, stressing "The demand is real." AWS's AI server investment payback period is under three years. On AI investment's continued returns, Felton cited internal data showing a "roughly linear relationship" between token usage and productivity gains. AWS has achieved "significant investment returns and productivity improvements" and plans to expand investments further.