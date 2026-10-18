According to The Daily Telegraph, Microsoft has exited its data center partnership with UK cloud firm Nscale in Loughton, Essex, dealing a blow to the startup as it prepares for an IPO. Microsoft, originally set to be anchor tenant of Nscale's first UK data center, gave no specific reason, but the project had faced delays, with local authorities saying power may not be available until the 2030s. Nscale's flagship Norway project is also about six months behind schedule, with only 6.4 MW of the planned 30 MW capacity in operation. About 85% of Nscale's contracts rely on Microsoft and Anthropic, per its IPO filings. Nscale is seeking to raise up to $3 billion in an IPO that could come as early as this month.