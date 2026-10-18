[China's Energy Storage Industry Accelerates Systematic Global Expansion]
The 2026 World Energy Storage Conference was held in Ningde, Fujian on the 14th–16th. Attendees said China's storage industry is moving from scale leadership to systematic global expansion, covering complete station solutions, IP protection, and full life-cycle O&M. Zou Ciyong, UNIDO representative, said in a video address that global new battery ESS installations reached 108 GW in 2025, up about 40% YoY, with new-type storage technologies moving rapidly from demonstration to large-scale deployment. Irina Stefanova, IRENA Action Alliance Director, said 2025 global annual new battery storage additions totaled about 307 GWh, with China accounting for 56%, "fully demonstrating the massive deployment scale of China's storage industry and its core position in the global market."