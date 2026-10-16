The World Steel Association (worldsteel) revised its global steel demand outlook on 12 October, forecasting demand to remain broadly unchanged at 1.722 billion tonnes in 2026, before increasing by 1.7% to 1.752 billion tonnes in 2027. The downgrade largely reflects weaker-than-expected demand in China, where steel demand is projected to contract by 2.0% in 2026 and a further 1.0% in 2027. Outside China, demand is expected to grow by 1.5% in 2026 and accelerate to 4.0% in 2027.

For the chromium market, the subdued global steel outlook suggests that a broad-based recovery in steel-related demand may take longer to materialize, although prospects vary by region. India’s steel demand is forecast to grow by 7.9% in 2026, while demand in the United States is projected to increase by 2.0%. These divergent regional trends provide important context for chrome ore and ferrochrome producers assessing end-market conditions. However, the forecast covers total steel demand rather than stainless steel specifically, so it does not directly quantify future chromium consumption.