South Africa’s chrome ore exports fell 10.75% month-on-month to 2.36 million tonnes in August 2026, while high-carbon ferrochrome exports increased 20.0% to 117,180 tonnes, highlighting diverging trends in the country’s chromium trade. China remained the leading destination for chrome ore, receiving 1.67 million tonnes, or 70.8% of total shipments, despite a 6.09% monthly decline. Ferrochrome exports, meanwhile, were supported by stronger shipments to North America, with Canada receiving 26,373 tonnes and the United States 26,029 tonnes, together accounting for 44.7% of South Africa’s ferrochrome exports.​

The contrasting movements point to softer overseas demand for raw chrome ore alongside a recovery in ferrochrome shipments, particularly to North America. However, the monthly rebound in ferrochrome exports does not yet establish a sustained recovery in domestic smelting, while China’s dominant share of ore exports leaves South African shipments exposed to changes in Chinese purchasing activity.