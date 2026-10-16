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[SMM Chromium Week Review] Export Flows Rebound as China's Port Stocks Rise and African Prices Diverge

Published: Oct 16, 2026 21:43 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Published: Oct 16, 2026.
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Published: Oct 16, 2026. - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)