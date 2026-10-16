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National Magnesium Inventory Down 3.52% MoM, Prices Hit Year Low Prompting Smelter Closures

Published: Oct 16, 2026 19:04 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
【SMM Weekly Magnesium Output Express】From October 9 to October 15, the weekly output of national sample magnesium plants reached 22,176 tons, with a weekly operating rate of 72.76%, a month-on-month decline of 0.88%. According to research, a total of two primary magnesium smelting enterprises suspended production for maintenance and one primary magnesium smelting enterprise reduced output during the National Day holiday. However, the reduction brought by the current magnesium plants has been offset by the increment from other magnesium plants that increased output. The overall production reduction of magnesium plants is negligible, which is insufficient to alleviate the current pattern of oversupply. According to SMM, a number of primary magnesium smelting enterprises in major producing regions currently have maintenance plans again due to the inversion of cost and price, and the subsequent primary magnesium output is expected to decline.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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【SMM Weekly Magnesium Output Express】From October 9 to October 15, the - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)